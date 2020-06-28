A flower bouquet is propped up against a wall on a street corner next to the Park Inn hotel, where six people were stabbed in Glasgow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Glasgow attacker who stabbed six before being shot dead by officers named by Scottish police
- Badreddin Abadla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was killed by police officers responding to the incident at a hotel in Glasgow
- The hotel was being used to shelter asylum seekers
Topic | Britain
A flower bouquet is propped up against a wall on a street corner next to the Park Inn hotel, where six people were stabbed in Glasgow. Photo: EPA-EFE