British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the construction site of a school in west London. Photo: AP
British PM Boris Johnson promises massive investment to propel coronavirus recovery
- Johnson likened his plan to former US president Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s which created a comprehensive social care system
- The current spending programme has supported 9 million jobs and cost the government tens of billions of pounds
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
