Former French prime minister Francois Fillon. Photo: AFP
Former French PM Francois Fillon guilty of embezzling public funds in fake jobs scandal
- Fillon was sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended, and a €375,000 fine. His wife, Penelope, was also found guilty as an accomplice
- The scandal broke in the French media just three months before the country’s 2017 presidential election, when Fillon was the front runner in the race
Topic | France
Former French prime minister Francois Fillon. Photo: AFP