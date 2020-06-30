Boris Johnson drinks a beer in 2016. He proclaimed that he was now ‘as fit as a butcher’s dog’ after a recent bout of Covid-19. File photo: Reuters
Fat-fighter Boris Johnson declares war on obesity in UK
- UK has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world: nearly one in three adults are obese
- Coronavirus crisis has persuaded prime minister that obesity is a major health issue
