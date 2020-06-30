The British government is reimposing lockdown restrictions in the central England city of Leicester after a spike in coronavirus infections. Photo: AP
UK reimposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit city of Leicester
- New infections in the city of some 340,000 people made up 10 per cent of all cases in England in the last week
- Businesses will close in the city starting Tuesday, with schools following suit in the coming week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
