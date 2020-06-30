Olga, a 26-year-old going through her second surrogacy and expecting twins for a Chinese couple. Photo: AFP
After crackdowns in Asia, is Ukraine the world’s next ‘online baby store’?
- Surrogacy industry in Ukraine exploded after India and Thailand outlawed commercial surrogacy for foreigners
- Up to 3,000 children are born every year through surrogacy for foreign parents, a third of whom are Chinese
Topic | Ukraine
