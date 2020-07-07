Hollywood actor Johnny Depp removes his face mask to talk to people as he arrives at the High Court in London for the first day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers. Photo: AFP
Johnny Depp denies beating ex-wife Amber Heard, as UK libel trial begins
- The Hollywood actor and star of the Pirates of the Caribbean films is suing The Sun’s publisher over a 2018 article which called him a ‘wife beater’
- Depp admitted to taking drugs but said Heard had extramarital affairs, including with Elon Musk, and she was a calculating narcissist
