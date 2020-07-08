A woman waits outside a shop wearing protective gear due to the Covid-19 pandemic in downtown Lima, Peru on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO acknowledges evidence of airborne spread of Covid-19

  • Comments follow open letter from 239 scientists saying disease can be transmitted via floating particles and urging UN health body to update its guidance
  • WHO to publish scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of virus in coming days
Reuters
Updated: 4:41am, 8 Jul, 2020

