Bus drivers in Bayonne, southwestern France, wait for a visit by the junior transport minister on Tuesday, two days after a colleague was attacked for refusing to let a passenger board without a mask. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: French bus driver brain-dead after passengers attack him for telling them to wear masks

  • Five people in custody following assault where victim lost consciousness after being repeatedly punched
  • Face masks are mandatory on private transport in France, where nearly 30,000 have died in Covid-19 pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:54am, 8 Jul, 2020

