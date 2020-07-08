The soundproofed ‘torture chamber’ complete with a dentist’s chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs. Photo: AP
Dutch police raid reveals soundproof ‘torture chamber’, complete with dentist chair
- Grisly discovery made by officers investigating leads generated by data from encrypted phones used by criminals
- Messages referred to it as a ‘treatment room’ and revealed identities of potential victims
Topic | Crime
The soundproofed ‘torture chamber’ complete with a dentist’s chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs. Photo: AP