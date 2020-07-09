The life-size wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia on US Independence Day
- Blackened wooden sculpture of US first lady removed after incident near her hometown of Sevnica
- Life-size figure had been carved with chainsaw from trunk of living linden tree
Topic | Melania Trump
