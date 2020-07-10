A man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via APA man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
A man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
World /  Europe

WHO issues new coronavirus guidance, but stops short of confirming airborne transmission

  • Top US expert Dr Fauci says it’s a ‘reasonable assumption’ that aerosol spread does occur, which is why health officials are pushing for use of face masks
  • Any change in WHO’s assessment of risk of transmission might mean governments would have to adjust their public health measures
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:33am, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via APA man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
A man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE