A man has a swab taken to test for Covid-19 outside a health care centre in Rome on Thursday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
WHO issues new coronavirus guidance, but stops short of confirming airborne transmission
- Top US expert Dr Fauci says it’s a ‘reasonable assumption’ that aerosol spread does occur, which is why health officials are pushing for use of face masks
- Any change in WHO’s assessment of risk of transmission might mean governments would have to adjust their public health measures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
