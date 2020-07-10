US actor Johnny Depp gestures as he arrives at court in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Johnny Depp wrote in blood from severed finger during row with ex-wife Amber Heard, UK court told
- Hollywood star denies violently attacking former spouse and accuses her of cutting his hand by throwing bottle at him
- Depp tells court he suffered ‘nervous breakdown’ during confrontation, as libel trial continues over tabloid article describing him as ‘wife beater’
