Ex-Swedish China envoy acquitted over talks to free jailed bookseller Gui Minhai
- Anna Lindstedt was accused of attending an unauthorised meeting last year to get the Chinese-Swedish publisher freed from custody in China
- This is the first time since the 18th century that an ambassador has faced trial in Sweden
