Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Johnny Depp called it quits with Amber Heard after finding faeces in bed, court hears
- Depp said he realised that the marriage could not be saved after a cleaner found faeces in the couple’s bed at their penthouse after a party in 2016
- The actor was wrapping up his evidence in his libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of physically abusing Heard
Topic | Britain
