People leave flowers as thousands of people take part in a remembrance march in tribute to French bus driver Philippe Monguillot. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: French bus driver dies after being attacked by passengers for telling them to wear masks

  • Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain-dead by the attack in the southwestern town of Bayonne last weekend and died in hospital on Friday
  • Two men have been charged with attempted murder for beating the driver, who had asked passengers to wear masks in line with coronavirus rules
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:27pm, 11 Jul, 2020

