People pack a beach on Croatia's Adriatic coast on July 10. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe prompts sweeping travel bans, mandated mask-wearing
- Hungary introduces traffic-light system that bans travellers from practically all of Asia, Africa and the Americas
- Croatia will make wearing masks mandatory in stores, while restaurant staff, but not patrons, will also have to wear face coverings
