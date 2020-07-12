The former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFP
Two former French spies jailed for sharing secrets with China
- One former agent was recalled from his post in Beijing after having an affair with the French ambassador’s Chinese interpreter, whom he later married
- The other had never been posted abroad, but was arrested at Zurich airport carrying cash after meeting a Chinese contact on an Indian ocean island
Topic | France
