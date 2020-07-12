The former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFPThe former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFP
The former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Two former French spies jailed for sharing secrets with China

  • One former agent was recalled from his post in Beijing after having an affair with the French ambassador’s Chinese interpreter, whom he later married
  • The other had never been posted abroad, but was arrested at Zurich airport carrying cash after meeting a Chinese contact on an Indian ocean island
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:20pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFPThe former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFP
The former officers with France’s Directorate-General for External Security were convicted on Friday of ‘sharing intelligence’ with a foreign power. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE