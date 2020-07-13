Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel (C) and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (R) look at French police equipment during their visit in Calais. Photo: AFP
UK and France agree to build joint police unit to fight migrant traffickers
- In 2019, 2,758 migrants were rescued by the French and British authorities
- Channel crossing attempts have increased over the last year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel (C) and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (R) look at French police equipment during their visit in Calais. Photo: AFP