Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel (C) and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (R) look at French police equipment during their visit in Calais. Photo: AFPBritain's Home Secretary Priti Patel (C) and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (R) look at French police equipment during their visit in Calais. Photo: AFP
UK and France agree to build joint police unit to fight migrant traffickers

  • In 2019, 2,758 migrants were rescued by the French and British authorities
  • Channel crossing attempts have increased over the last year
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:58am, 13 Jul, 2020

