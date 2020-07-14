Online fast fashion retailer Boohoo said it was investigating its supply chain after allegations of poor working conditions in UK suppliers’ factories. Photo: ReutersOnline fast fashion retailer Boohoo said it was investigating its supply chain after allegations of poor working conditions in UK suppliers’ factories. Photo: Reuters
After ‘modern slavery’ revelations in Leicester, is it Boohoo’s turn to cry?

  • Boohoo investigates its supply chain after revelations suppliers in Leicester underpaid workers and failed to protect them from Covid-19
  • The central England city is home to about 1,500 textile factories and 10,000 garment workers, many from South Asia
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 6:17am, 14 Jul, 2020

