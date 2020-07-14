Nurses attend to a coronavirus patient at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, in May. Photo: Reuters
‘Worst-case’ UK winter could see 120,000 coronavirus deaths in second wave, health experts say
- Covid-19 more likely to spread then as people will spend more time together in enclosed spaces
- In reversal, government says it will make masks mandatory in England shops
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
