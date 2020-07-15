An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: ReutersAn artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: Reuters
An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Banksy artwork on London Underground promotes face mask usage

  • The street artist painted rats and graffiti on the Tube with a coronavirus theme and posted a video on Instagram. The artwork has since been removed
  • Meanwhile, Italy has returned a stolen Banksy work to France, after the homage to victims of the 2015 Paris attacks was taken from the Bataclan concert hall
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-PresseDPA
Agence France-Presse and DPA

Updated: 11:15am, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: ReutersAn artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: Reuters
An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE