An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London Underground carriage. Photo: Reuters
Banksy artwork on London Underground promotes face mask usage
- The street artist painted rats and graffiti on the Tube with a coronavirus theme and posted a video on Instagram. The artwork has since been removed
- Meanwhile, Italy has returned a stolen Banksy work to France, after the homage to victims of the 2015 Paris attacks was taken from the Bataclan concert hall
