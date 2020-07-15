A passenger arrives at London Heathrow. The airport is taking measures to disinfect surfaces and retrain workers as “hygiene technicians” to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFPA passenger arrives at London Heathrow. The airport is taking measures to disinfect surfaces and retrain workers as “hygiene technicians” to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP
A passenger arrives at London Heathrow. The airport is taking measures to disinfect surfaces and retrain workers as “hygiene technicians” to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP
Heathrow Airport deploys cleaning robots to kill viruses at night

  • The London aviation hub is also installing UV disinfectant technology to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission
  • The UK, with nearly 300,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, lifted quarantine-on-arrival rules last week for people landing from 74 countries and territories
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:13pm, 15 Jul, 2020

