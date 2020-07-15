The General Court said Apple does not need to pay the record sum that the EU Commission called for. Photo: Reuters
European court annuls EU’s U$15 billion Apple tax decision
- The General Court said the iPhone maker does not need to pay the record sum that the EU Commission called for
- The 2016 ruling is part of the EU Commission’s crackdown on sweetheart tax deals between multinationals and some European countries
