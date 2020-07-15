French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) look at the Bastille Day military parade in Paris. Photo: AP
Security scare as protesters surround France’s Macron, wife at Paris garden
- A group of ‘yellow vest’ demonstrators hurled abuse as the French president and his wife walked with bodyguards in the Tuileries Gardens
- The heated exchange lasted about six minutes as the agitated men complained about economic inequality
