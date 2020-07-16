Actor Amber Heard leaves the High Court in London on Wednesday. Photo: ReutersActor Amber Heard leaves the High Court in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Actor Amber Heard leaves the High Court in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused of ‘stealing’ sex abuse story

  • Former personal assistant says she told actress about being raped at machete-point in Brazil, but Heard ‘twisted it’ for her own use
  • Another past employee says Heard made him lie to court during infamous ‘war on terrier’ case, when she illegally brought two dogs into Australia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:00am, 16 Jul, 2020

