Actor Amber Heard leaves the High Court in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused of ‘stealing’ sex abuse story
- Former personal assistant says she told actress about being raped at machete-point in Brazil, but Heard ‘twisted it’ for her own use
- Another past employee says Heard made him lie to court during infamous ‘war on terrier’ case, when she illegally brought two dogs into Australia
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
