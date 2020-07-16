Russian hackers are attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development. Photo: Reuters
UK, US and Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine research
- The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29 is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development
- The ongoing attacks are seen by officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
