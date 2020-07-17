French dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFPFrench dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFP
French dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Iconic French cabaret showgirl Zizi Jeanmaire dies at 96

  • Many of Jeanmaire’s roles, who starred in ballets, cabarets and musicals, were created by her husband and choreographer Roland Petit
  • Her leading films roles were in the 1950s, including in the Hollywood musical ‘Hans Christian Andersen’
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:36pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
French dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFPFrench dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFP
French dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE