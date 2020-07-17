French dancer Zizi Jeanmaire poses during the dress rehearsal of ‘Gainsbourg’ in Marseille in 1994. Photo: AFP
Iconic French cabaret showgirl Zizi Jeanmaire dies at 96
- Many of Jeanmaire’s roles, who starred in ballets, cabarets and musicals, were created by her husband and choreographer Roland Petit
- Her leading films roles were in the 1950s, including in the Hollywood musical ‘Hans Christian Andersen’
