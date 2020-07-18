A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: keenly awaited dexamethasone trial results confirm life-saving benefits – and risks
- Almost 30 per cent reduction in death rate seen in patients on ventilators who were treated with drug
- However, the steroid could cause harm in patients if given too early, results show
