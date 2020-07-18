A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFPA pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: keenly awaited dexamethasone trial results confirm life-saving benefits – and risks

  • Almost 30 per cent reduction in death rate seen in patients on ventilators who were treated with drug
  • However, the steroid could cause harm in patients if given too early, results show
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:54am, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFPA pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A pharmacist holds a box of dexamethasone tablets at a store in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE