A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter
British policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on black man’s neck
- Deputy commissioner expresses ‘great concern’, saying techniques used during arrest are ‘not taught in police training’
- Incident follows worldwide protests over racial injustice in name of US man George Floyd, who died after officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes
Topic | George Floyd protests
A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter