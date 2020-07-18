A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via TwitterA screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter
A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter
World /  Europe

British policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on black man’s neck

  • Deputy commissioner expresses ‘great concern’, saying techniques used during arrest are ‘not taught in police training’
  • Incident follows worldwide protests over racial injustice in name of US man George Floyd, who died after officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:43am, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via TwitterA screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter
A screen grab from a video showing a London police officer apparently kneeling on a black suspect's neck. Photo: @RealAiRavish via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE