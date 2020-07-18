An undated mugshot of Yves Rausch was issued by police on Tuesday. Photo: Offenburg police handout via EPA-EFE
Germany’s ‘Black Forest Rambo’ nabbed after six-day manhunt
- ‘Weapons freak’ Yves Rausch, 31, was found sitting in bush with four guns in front of him, and an axe and another firearm in his lap
- Suspect is accused of taking weapons from police officers before fleeing into the woods
Topic | Germany
An undated mugshot of Yves Rausch was issued by police on Tuesday. Photo: Offenburg police handout via EPA-EFE