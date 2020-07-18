Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth knights UK war veteran ‘Captain Tom’ for raising millions for British National Health Service
- Tom Moore, 100, captivated the British public by walking 100 laps of his garden and raising some US$40 million for the NHS in April
- He was knighted with the traditional sword tap, but was not required to take a knee - steadying himself instead against his now-famous walking frame
Topic | Britain
