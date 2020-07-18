A French police officer directs traffic while firefighters work to put out a fire that broke out at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, causing serious damage. Photo: AFP
Fire breaks out at historic Nantes cathedral in France, arson suspected
- About 100 firefighters have contained the blaze in the Gothic cathedral, which was built between the 15th and 19th centuries
- The organ was destroyed but the damage is not as serious as last year’s fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
Topic | France
A French police officer directs traffic while firefighters work to put out a fire that broke out at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, causing serious damage. Photo: AFP