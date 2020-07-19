Assa Traore, the sister of late Adama Traore, a man who died in police custody, takes part in a protest march in Beaumont-sur-Oise, outside Paris. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest in France in memory of black man who died in police custody
- March in Paris suburb comes as millions have taken to the streets in recent months as part of the Black Lives Matter movement
- Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man, died in police custody four years ago
Topic | George Floyd protests
