People stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Spain tells millions to stay home as EU meets on virus rescue plan
- Catalonia urged nearly four million residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning gatherings of over 10 people
- European Union leaders returned to the negotiating table on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
