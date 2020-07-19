People stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
People stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Spain tells millions to stay home as EU meets on virus rescue plan

  • Catalonia urged nearly four million residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning gatherings of over 10 people
  • European Union leaders returned to the negotiating table on Saturday
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:00am, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFEPeople stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
People stroll along the iconic Las Ramblas boulevard in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE