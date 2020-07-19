The social media application logo of TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone. Photo: AFP
TikTok eyes new foreign headquarters to distance itself from Chinese ownership
- London is among one of several locations the company has been considering, as it faces heavy scrutiny in Washington over data privacy concerns
- It was not immediately clear what other locations have been under consideration. But the company has hired aggressively in California this year
