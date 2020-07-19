Firefighters are seen at the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul in Nantes after a fire ravaged parts of the Gothic building on July 18. A man has been questioned after police opened an arson probe. Photo: AFP
Volunteer questioned in arson probe after fire at Nantes cathedral in France
- The 39-year-old asylum seeker closed the famed Gothic cathedral on Friday night, but prosecutors say it is ‘premature’ to suggest he is a suspect
- An arson investigation was launched after three fires broke out, which were not as devastating as last year’s fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
Topic | France
