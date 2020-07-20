European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via APEuropean Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: EU chief urges compromise on economic rescue package

  • Summit host Charles Michel told leaders that he had adapted his proposed US$860-billion package to satisfy the concerns of some reluctant member states
  • Now, leaders of the EU’s 27 member states are supposed to begin a plenary session of the summit to resolve the remaining disputes
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:19am, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via APEuropean Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE