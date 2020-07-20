Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on Monday to start giving evidence as part of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations of domestic violence during the couple's relationship. Photo: APActress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on Monday to start giving evidence as part of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations of domestic violence during the couple's relationship. Photo: AP
Amber Heard testifies she was afraid ex-husband Johnny Depp was going to kill her

  • The actress gave evidence in Britain’s High Court in her ex-husband’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper, which called him a ‘wife beater’
  • She said she endured ‘punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking’ and that Depp had often threatened to kill her
Associated Press
Updated: 9:28pm, 20 Jul, 2020

