Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on Monday to start giving evidence as part of her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations of domestic violence during the couple's relationship. Photo: AP
Amber Heard testifies she was afraid ex-husband Johnny Depp was going to kill her
- The actress gave evidence in Britain’s High Court in her ex-husband’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper, which called him a ‘wife beater’
- She said she endured ‘punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking’ and that Depp had often threatened to kill her
