Italian coastguard divers fight to free massive sperm whale from fishing nets

  • The female whale was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for illegally catching swordfish
  • It is the second time in less than a month that the Italian coastguard has had to intervene to free a sperm whale tangled in a fishing net
DPA and Reuters

Updated: 12:03am, 21 Jul, 2020

A whale trapped in a fish net in the waters near the Eolian islands, in the Mediterranean Sea. Italian coastguard divers attempted to free the whale before it swam off. Photo: AP
