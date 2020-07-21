A whale trapped in a fish net in the waters near the Eolian islands, in the Mediterranean Sea. Italian coastguard divers attempted to free the whale before it swam off. Photo: AP
Italian coastguard divers fight to free massive sperm whale from fishing nets
- The female whale was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for illegally catching swordfish
- It is the second time in less than a month that the Italian coastguard has had to intervene to free a sperm whale tangled in a fishing net
Topic | Italy
