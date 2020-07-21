An employee at the EU Council places a sign near European Union national flags in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
Cautious hopes for deal at EU coronavirus recovery summit
- Discussions brought back from brink of collapse, as leaders struggle to compromise on multibillion-euro rescue package
- Talks have pitted ‘frugal’ Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Finland against virus-ravaged Italy and Spain, who have backing of France and Germany
