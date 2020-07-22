Italy had the West’s earliest reported coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Italy’s earliest coronavirus strains did not arrive from China, study suggests
- Strains from Covid-19 patients in the Lombardy region ‘did not contain viral strains isolated in the first months of the outbreak in China’
- One possible route to Italy was from Central Europe, where strains with similar mutations were detected, researchers say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
