US actress Amber Heard arrives to give evidence at the libel trial by her former husband US actor Johnny Depp. She denied having affairs during their marriage. Photo: AFP
Amber Heard denies affairs with Elon Musk, James Franco while married to Johnny Depp
- The actress was testifying in Depp’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper, which labelled him a ‘wife beater’
- Depp accused his ex-wife of having affairs during their stormy two-year marriage, and a text message between Heard and Musk was read out in court
