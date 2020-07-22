US actress Amber Heard arrives to give evidence at the libel trial by her former husband US actor Johnny Depp. She denied having affairs during their marriage. Photo: AFPUS actress Amber Heard arrives to give evidence at the libel trial by her former husband US actor Johnny Depp. She denied having affairs during their marriage. Photo: AFP
US actress Amber Heard arrives to give evidence at the libel trial by her former husband US actor Johnny Depp. She denied having affairs during their marriage. Photo: AFP
Amber Heard denies affairs with Elon Musk, James Franco while married to Johnny Depp

  • The actress was testifying in Depp’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper, which labelled him a ‘wife beater’
  • Depp accused his ex-wife of having affairs during their stormy two-year marriage, and a text message between Heard and Musk was read out in court
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 22 Jul, 2020

