Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
German synagogue attack suspect starts trial with racist rant
- Stephan Balliet, 28, is accused of shooting two people dead after failing to storm Jewish place of worship in city of Halle
- Case has fuelled alarm about rising right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism in Germany, 75 years after end of Nazi era
Topic | Germany
Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa