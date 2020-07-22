Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpaAccused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

German synagogue attack suspect starts trial with racist rant

  • Stephan Balliet, 28, is accused of shooting two people dead after failing to storm Jewish place of worship in city of Halle
  • Case has fuelled alarm about rising right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism in Germany, 75 years after end of Nazi era
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:48am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpaAccused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Accused Stephan Balliet sits in the regional court in Magdeburg before the start of his trial on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE