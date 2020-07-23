A French national flag flies near the Huawei Technologies France SASU offices in Paris on July 7. Photo: BloombergA French national flag flies near the Huawei Technologies France SASU offices in Paris on July 7. Photo: Bloomberg
France’s limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028

  • Telecoms operators have been told they will not be able to renew licences for gear from Chinese firm once they expire
  • Licences of three to eight years have been granted, but equipment would have to be dismantled at end of time period if authorisation expires
Reuters
Updated: 1:33am, 23 Jul, 2020

