Former British spy Christopher Steele leaves the High Court in London after a hearing on Wednesday. Photo: PA via AP
Donald Trump posed risk to Britain, ex-spy says in Steele dossier trial
- Former intelligence officer Christopher Steele wrote document after being hired to examine Trump’s Russia links ahead of 2016 US presidential election
- Ex-spy’s testimony comes after inquiry found British government had ‘actively avoided’ looking into Russian interference in Brexit referendum
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
