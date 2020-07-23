A 93-year-old German man who was accused of being an SS guard involved in the killings of thousands of prisoners in the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp in Poland in 1944 and 1945, was convicted in a Hamburg court on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Former Nazi camp guard, 93, convicted in Germany, gets suspended sentence
- Bruno Dey, a teenaged SS tower guard at the Stutthof camp in Poland, was convicted for his role in the murder of 5,232 people
- He admitted he was aware of the camp’s gas chambers and saw emaciated figures, but insisted he was not guilty, and apologised to the victims
