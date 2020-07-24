British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bumps elbows with a staff member during his visit to a medical centre in Becton, east London. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’, warns of second spike
- The PM said Britain would be through the crisis by mid-2021 but feared there may be a second spike that could overwhelm the health service
- Johnson said he hoped everybody would get a flu vaccine to lower the pressure on the NHS during the winter months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bumps elbows with a staff member during his visit to a medical centre in Becton, east London. Photo: AFP