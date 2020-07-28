Madeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPAMadeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPA
Madeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Madeleine McCann case: German police dig up Hanover garden in search of toddler who disappeared 13 years ago

  • McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday
  • Police revealed in June that they were investigating a 43-year-old German man over McCann’s disappearance, saying they believe he killed her
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:29pm, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Madeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPAMadeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPA
Madeleine McCann went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE