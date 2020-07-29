Le Poussin Bleu's “African” ice cream sparked calls for a boycott of the French cafe. Photo: Twitter
Racist ice cream? French cafe pulls ‘Chinese’ and ‘African’ desserts after outcry
- ‘Chinese’ lemon sorbet features yellow head with pointy hat and thinly drawn eyes, while chocolate ‘African’ counterpart is decorated with thick red lips
- Owners say items were already on menu when they took over in 1986, ‘but past history has made the France of today’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
